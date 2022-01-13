Johnson’s ability to remain as prime minister has been seriously compromised by the latest in a series of scandals that have engulfed his government. While he and his ministers touted some of Europe’s strictest lockdowns over the past two years, they were apparently flouting their own regulations in private. Three top staffers or ministers have already resigned after being caught violating covid-19 rules. Johnson admitted on Wednesday that he had attended such a gathering, a “BYOB” party held in the garden at his residence, 10 Downing Street. Johnson was skewered in Question Time as he lamely argued he thought it was a work event and hence legal.