I am grateful that I was driving my standard-range Tesla Model 3 when I hit traffic. While fellow drivers ran their engines to stay warm, my EV directed power solely to temperature regulation. As other drivers then fretted about their dwindling gas reserves, my EV continuously monitored my power supply. Because EV drivers charge at home and in the community, we are less likely to have just a partial charge, unlike other drivers, who rarely drive on a full tank. And when those drivers eventually scrambled to overwhelmed gas stations, my EV directed me to a convenient nearby charger.