Section 44-146.17 of the Virginia Code grants the Commonwealth’s chief executive vast powers in emergencies. This section also helpfully notes that a governor’s emergency powers apply during “a disaster caused by a communicable disease of public health threat for which a state of emergency has been declared …”
So, as a citizen of the Old Dominion, I say to the new governor: Gather some smart lawyers in a room and figure out how to declare that there is no such thing as “remote learning” in the Commonwealth; and that any public school that is either closed or attempting to teach via remote device is henceforth under the control of the state government.
Virginia has 2,045 public schools and, of late, 80 are operating “remotely,” and 868 are operating in a “hybrid” fashion.
A ban on remote learning need not be ruthless: Offer aid to any district that asks for it but be clear: End all “remote learning” and open fully up, or the state takes over in 48 hours.
Could the state take over entire school districts that quickly? Teaching is hard, but it’s not magic; Virginia has many retired military veterans who would be suitable. The Virginia National Guard will provide help for other duties from bus drivers to custodians to groundskeepers and kitchen help. It would even make sense to shutter higher-education institutions and direct their faculties to the places where they are needed.
In short, it’s an emergency. All hands on deck; K-12 comes first. You may have to fire some district superintendents, some principals, some teachers, some support staff. Some loyal parents may object. But the continued toll on kids without schools is so overwhelming that you should roll over these objections. Teach or leave. Educate or depart. Keeping school in session through the summer to make up for the damage done — perhaps on a four-day week — might be necessary.
The state’s voters will support you — Democrats, Republicans and independents, as well as folks who haven’t voted in years. Some school board members will complain — loudly, no doubt, and repeatedly — that you don’t understand the complexities of modern education. Ignore them. The baffling decrees and sudden, bewildering jerks of educational bureaucrats across the country have left America incensed by what has happened to public schools. If any Virginia teachers union tries any sort of work stoppage, add a paragraph to the declaration of the emergency about decertification of public employee unions. Some may sue. Fine. In the meantime, cut off their pay and benefits.
As for high school sports — all three seasons have been needlessly jumbled and compressed and now some are in limbo again — and we know very well these kids should play. Many of them need what Youngkin got: an athletic scholarship to a good college. Open the leagues, restart the games for all the sports, and do so immediately. Task the athletic directors with doing so now. I suspect most ADs and coaches have been itching to play, so let them do so. A free people can decide whether they want to cheer their kids on.
This step will pave the way for deeper reforms in the commonwealth’s educational ways and means. Tell the universities that they will not be suspending SAT and ACT score requirements, that they will not be using race in admission, and that they will promote genuine intellectual diversity and protect free speech. This last set of recommendations goes beyond the K-12 emergency to the deepening crisis of higher education’s collapse into indoctrination. But what was it that a former White House chief of staff and ex-mayor of Chicago said? Never let a crisis go to waste.