That’s why Youngkin has a unique opportunity to have an impact on public education — not in the racially revanchist way critics fear, but as someone who can leverage parental dissatisfaction to expand public school choices and give all parents, from all backgrounds, more opportunities to direct their children’s education. By focusing on the creation of new options for public schools, which charter schools are, Youngkin can give conservatives, progressives, moderates and others something to unite around while giving students a chance at a world-class education that for too long has been reserved to those whose parents could afford to move to top-flight suburbs or access private schools.