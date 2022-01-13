Some people say that democracy is in trouble, that the kind of gridlock we now experience is actually pernicious to the whole American experiment. But I say to those people, maybe you just aren’t listening hard enough. I love to listen, provided I can hear the other person over my outfit. Anyone who says “We must act now to preserve Americans’ voting rights, or we are going to be locked into a decades-long nightmare of minority rule” is way out of line. That person should not be talking at all! That person should be LISTENING.