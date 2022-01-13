If successful, López Obrador’s attempt to initiate his own recall would trigger a massive national election organized by the country’s federal election commission, the INE. By law, the INE would have to install polling places similar to a presidential election. This, of course, takes money, and plenty of it: an estimated $200 million. The kicker? López Obrador’s Morena slashed INE’s budget, hindering its ability to organize the recall in the terms specified by law, leading the commission scrambling to establish a recall sought only by the president and his party and effectively hobbled by, well, the president and his party. Peak farce.