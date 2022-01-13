McConnell has been pitching a hissy fit over the prospect that Democrats would change the rules to let voting rights legislation be debated and passed by simple majority. On Tuesday, he threatened to respond to such action by tying the chamber in knots “in ways that are more inconvenient for the majority and the White House than what anybody has seen in living memory.” And on Wednesday, in an over-the-top floor speech, he attacked President Biden as “profoundly unpresidential” for being willing — finally — to consider filibuster reform.