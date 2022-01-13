Mr. Ortega lost the presidency in a 1990 election, regained it in 2006 and seems determined to remain in office until he dies. His wife, Rosario Murillo, is vice president, wields considerable power and stands ready to perpetuate a family dynasty along with the couple’s children. Some observers hoped that Mr. Ortega might offer an amnesty on the occasion of his inauguration, but hasn’t so far; he gave no hint of leniency in his address Monday. Instead, he rationalized his jailing of peaceful opponents as equivalent to the “more than 700 political prisoners” he alleged the United States took in response to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. (For the record, the Justice Department has charged 701 defendants, of whom 35 have been sentenced, in open proceedings, to jail or prison.)