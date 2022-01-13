While Senate Republicans have stymied voting reform, the Ohio case is a reminder that the battle continues in the states, where courts, independent commissions and voters themselves are still carrying on the fight to create fair districts that force politicians to be more responsive. Michael Waldman, head of the Brennan Center, told me, “As federal courts close doors to gerrymandering claims and increasingly to voting rights, there is fertile ground in state constitutions.” (Since state law will be at issue, state supreme courts — not the U.S. Supreme Court packed with partisan right-wingers — will decide these cases.) Federal anti-gerrymandering legislation that would mandate independent commissions in every state is preferable, but major voting reforms in the states (the “laboratories of democracy”) are a promising alternative. That’s where voting advocates must carry on the fight.