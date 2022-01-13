“I lost that election the day Don (Schaefer) announced,” Sachs said years later. “I was well-liked. He was beloved.”
Sachs retired from politics after that election, returning to private law practice, but he remained an important influence in Maryland politics until he died on Wednesday at age 87. The last time I went to the apartment in Baltimore that he moved into after his wife of 58 years, Sheila, died, there was a large “Tom Perez for Governor” poster in his living room. Perez, the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is considered a front-runner for the Democratic nomination in this year’s gubernatorial election. One of his key advisers was — and would have been — Sachs.
Four paragraphs in, you are no doubt wondering, why in the world I’m writing about a Maryland politician. Before I became a sportswriter, I covered Maryland politics for The Post. I got to know Sachs well when he was attorney general and during the early days of his gubernatorial campaign. In fact, long before “embedded” became a phrase used by journalists, I embedded with Sachs during a week of his campaign.
He was the front-runner then because Schaefer hadn’t announced. He had been Maryland’s U.S. Attorney (appointed by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson) and had run a uniquely independent campaign for attorney general in 1978. Normally, those running for attorney general would attach themselves to a gubernatorial campaign. Sachs refused to do that. “I don’t think the attorney general should be the french fries to the governor’s Big Mac,” he said back then. “He should be separate.”
Sachs was a reporter’s dream: Not just honest, but also remarkably quotable. During my “embedded” days, I learned that the attorney general’s staff gathered monthly to hand out “awards” for the best work done on cases during that period. The awards were called “The Stevies.”
When I asked Sachs about the Stevies, he smiled and said, “Never let it be said I don’t have an ego. In fact, I don’t know anyone who knows me who would say I don’t have an ego.”
Sachs won election easily in 1978 and again in 1982. In 1978, with Maryland in the mood for reform after former governor Marvin Mandel had gone to jail — while in office — Harry Hughes came out of nowhere to be elected governor while Sachs won the attorney general’s race. The two men ended up working closely together and remained good friends after both retired from politics after losing elections in 1986 — Hughes for the U.S. Senate; Sachs for governor.
Sach went back into private practice and continued to be very successful. As attorney general, he had argued three cases before the Supreme Court and — as he liked to point out — was 3-0. He took on the role of respected party elder; he was an informal consultant to former governor Martin O’Malley and had numerous proteges at both the state and Baltimore city levels.
He was a lifelong Baltimore guy — a huge fan of all Baltimore teams and of the University of Maryland, (even though he graduated from Haverford College and Yale Law School) most notably in basketball. The Orioles were his first love, and he was extremely pleased when his wife, Sheila, represented Tom Clancy’s wife, Wanda, in their divorce and Ms. Clancy was awarded Clancy’s box at Camden Yards as part of the settlement. “Means I can go see the O’s anytime I want,” he would say with a laugh. The last time we had dinner, several weeks ago, he argued with great passion that the Orioles are on the right track.
By the time Hughes and Sachs retired from politics, I had retired from covering politics and became good friends with both. The two of them, along with former state delegate Tim Maloney, allowed me to pretend I still knew what was going on in state politics — because they did.
The four of us would have dinner every few months and rotate picking up the check. Maloney had been elected to the state legislature in 1978, running against the Prince George’s County “machine.” But he often voted with Mandel’s followers, who had been dubbed “the muldoons” by the media. Sachs liked to call Maloney “The Mozart of the muldoons,” which was a compliment. Almost.
He was beyond smart and way beyond funny. When Hughes turned 85, he proposed a toast: “Harry, thank you, “he said. “Thank you for living this long and allowing us to enjoy your company.”
Sachs would have been 88 on Jan. 31. I would have delivered the same toast to him except for one thing: All of us — his kids and grandkids; his friends and the state of Maryland — could have used a lot more time with him.