He was a lifelong Baltimore guy — a huge fan of all Baltimore teams and of the University of Maryland, (even though he graduated from Haverford College and Yale Law School) most notably in basketball. The Orioles were his first love, and he was extremely pleased when his wife, Sheila, represented Tom Clancy’s wife, Wanda, in their divorce and Ms. Clancy was awarded Clancy’s box at Camden Yards as part of the settlement. “Means I can go see the O’s anytime I want,” he would say with a laugh. The last time we had dinner, several weeks ago, he argued with great passion that the Orioles are on the right track.