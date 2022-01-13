It is doubtful that Mr. McCarthy’s testimony would be flattering to Mr. Trump, which might jeopardize the minority leader’s chances of becoming speaker, should Republicans regain their House majority this fall. But subpoenaing Mr. McCarthy is more than justified; indeed, the minority leader is such an important witness, it would be a poor investigation if the committee failed to compel his testimony. “He’s clearly trying to cover up what happened,” committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday. “He has an obligation to come forward, and we’ll get to the truth.”