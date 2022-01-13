It’s not that the two don’t have contempt for each other; they surely do. It’s not even that Trump wouldn’t prefer to have a more pathetic toady in McConnell’s place; no doubt he would. But this is a story of two men whose goals are perfectly in line.
Other Republicans will find a way to stand by both of them. For instance, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina — who regularly switches between momentary condemnation of Trump and the most abject lickspittlery — went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday to threaten not to support McConnell to remain the party’s leader in the Senate.
“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump,” Graham said. “I’m not gonna vote for anybody” who won’t be a sufficiently enthusiastic partner for Trump.
I promise you, McConnell is not worried.
He knows full well that if Trump runs in 2024 — and it increasingly looks as though he will — he will be the party’s nominee, which means he might be president again. McConnell is not sentimental; he won’t spend time pining for a less reckless and destructive standard-bearer. He’ll do what he did for the four years Trump was in the White House: use Trump for his own ends, while downplaying Trump’s excesses to give other Republicans cover to explain away their support for him.
It’s entirely possible that Trump himself isn’t smart enough to understand how this worked before and could work again. His ego is so fragile that all he can see is whether a politician engages in public acts of performative sycophancy toward him, which McConnell declines to do.
But what did McConnell do for Trump? He didn’t satisfy every momentary legislative whim Trump might have had, because he knew there was no need. Instead, McConnell passed a giant tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, the single most important item on the Republican agenda, then devoted much of his attention to the task of stocking the judiciary with ultra-conservative judges, the younger the better.
That effort — especially the way McConnell engineered the creation of a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court — was a disaster that will unspool in a hundred different ways over decades. But it also continues to play an absolutely vital role in quieting dissent within the GOP and keeping the conservative project on track.
You see it every time some semi-reasonable Republican gets questioned about Trump, whether it’s his juvenile clownishness or his extravagant lying or something even more serious, such as his clear yearning to be a dictator in the mold of Viktor Orban or, even better, Vladimir Putin. What do those Republicans say? Almost every time, they say, “I really like what he did with judges.”
Of course, Trump himself didn’t “do” much of anything with judges; his appointees were literally handed to him by the conservative Federalist Society, and it was McConnell who guided them through the confirmation process. It was McConnell who effectively changed the size of the court to deny Barack Obama the opportunity to fill a vacancy after Antonin Scalia’s death, and McConnell who shot Amy Coney Barrett out of a cannon onto the court after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.
It’s almost impossible to overstate the importance of those judges in holding the party behind Trump. Yes, the party is packed with people who embrace Trump fully, those who cheer his vulgar hatefulness and see no greater purpose in life than Owning the Libs.
But the party still has a large contingent who would be just as happy with a more ordinary leader. So when they need to justify, rationalize and excuse their support for Trump, they look to what McConnell did before and what he’ll do if Trump becomes president again. They say, “Tax cuts and judges, tax cuts and judges.”
Why don’t they follow the likes of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and break with him? Because those judges are important enough to make them take their conscience, their dignity and whatever shred of belief they might have had in democracy itself, and lock them away forever. Better to just accept that they’re stuck with Trump as leader, and get what they can out of the bargain.
So whatever their personal distaste for one another, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are a package deal. McConnell’s machinations don’t involve violent mobs smashing windows or the bloodthirsty chants of crowds at rallies. His attacks on democracy are carried out not with a snarl but with a smirk.
But there should be no misunderstanding: The calamity that awaits us if Trump becomes president again is of McConnell’s making.