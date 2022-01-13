He knows full well that if Trump runs in 2024 — and it increasingly looks as though he will — he will be the party’s nominee, which means he might be president again. McConnell is not sentimental; he won’t spend time pining for a less reckless and destructive standard-bearer. He’ll do what he did for the four years Trump was in the White House: use Trump for his own ends, while downplaying Trump’s excesses to give other Republicans cover to explain away their support for him.