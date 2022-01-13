Rouse tells me that the December numbers “suggest the recovery is not going to be linear.” She adds, “Our economic situation is being driven by the pandemic.” Indeed, countries across the world that supported people through the devastating initial phases of the pandemic are now experiencing high demand and insufficient supply, aggravated further by the shift in spending from services to goods. Once the pandemic abates, production interruptions should abate, too. Businesses can then increase their supply, and inflation will likely diminish.