This is really what makes Wordle perfect for a weary populace: We’re playing together, but we’re also playing alone. The game, engineered for the Internet age, lets you click to copy an emoji representation of your most recent round for sharing on Twitter or text or anywhere else the disconnected gather to connect. The ease doesn’t hurt, either. You’re hardly going to shout your failures from the rooftops, but in this case, you can shout your successes without getting labeled a braggart. You know everyone else probably succeeded, too.