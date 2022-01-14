Republican whining on this matter will no doubt continue, because Democrats are moving with dispatch to fill vacancies. In his first year, President Biden filled 11 appeals court nominees, almost as many as the 12 Trump filled in his first year — which came after Republicans all but shut down judicial confirmations at the end of the Obama administration — and more than any other president in decades. The 29 district court seats Biden filled in his first year are the most of any president since Ronald Reagan.