That tragic truth has enabled a sharp rise in the number of children and teenagers killed by gunfire in the United States since the start of the pandemic, a growing public health crisis that recent reporting from The Post and the New York Times has brought into focus. The rate of gun deaths of children 14 and younger, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited by the Times’s Jack Healy, rose by roughly 50 percent from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. The problem appears to have worsened last year. According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 1,500 youths under 18 died in homicides and unintentional shootings, compared with about 1,380 in 2020.