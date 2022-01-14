China’s effort to defeat the pandemic on Dec. 22 resulted in a severe lockdown of Xi’an, a city of 13 million people, similar to the initial closure of Wuhan. Upon detection of the virus, officials banned most people from leaving their homes unless they had special permission. This has led to rising complaints of food shortages and a lack of access to medical care. Several hospital officials in the city were fired after reports that a woman eight months pregnant miscarried outside a hospital upon being refused care until she had tested negative for the virus. The Chinese government has spurred local officials to impose rapid and severe — but relatively targeted — lockdowns whenever infections crop up, a “zero-covid” tactic that appears to have averted large-scale spread. But on Jan. 11 there were signs this tactic had become more frenzied as outbreaks, including some of the first omicron cases, cropped up in Henan, Shaanxi and Tianjin provinces.