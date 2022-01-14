Fear of integration denied everyone the special experience of swimming in the Potomac River.
As D.C.'s population grew, sewage and industrial discharges made the Potomac River increasingly polluted, and swimming in the Potomac was banned by D.C. in the 1970s. President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 called the Potomac “a national disgrace,” but he also urged Americans to make the revitalization of the Potomac a model for all the rivers across the country. In 1972, the Clean Water Act was enacted by a bipartisan vote of Congress. The idea that all Americans had a right to fishable, swimmable waterways became the law of the land and was adopted right here in the Potomac watershed.
Thanks to the Clean Water Act, much of the sewage and industrial pollution has been eliminated. Johnson’s vision of a clean Potomac River, safe enough for swimming, is now within our sights. At the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, we believe that everyone has the right to swim in the Potomac, and we have launched our Swimmable Potomac Campaign to make it happen. Part of that campaign includes weekly water quality monitoring, accomplished by scores of community volunteers. From that data, we know there are plenty of swimmable days from May through October.
How do we make the Potomac safe for swimming? Alexandria and D.C. are fixing their aging combined sewer systems to capture sewage overflows and prevent sewage-laden storm water from being dumped into the Potomac during rain events. By or before 2030, approximately 96 percent of the sewage will be captured and treated before it is discharged. Once Alexandria’s and D.C.'s sewer infrastructure projects are completed, the water quality should support safe swimming regularly at several potential swimming sites in the Potomac — Fletchers Cove, Hains Point, National Harbor and the Wharf, just to name a few. D.C. must also lift its antiquated swim ban and work with the National Park Service to create new swimming areas so that everyone can use and enjoy the Potomac River.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which has helped us improve the health of the Potomac River and waters all across the United States. Readers of these pages saw that French officials recently announced that they hope to make the Seine River in Paris swimmable by the time the Olympics is hosted there in 2024. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council should use this Clean Water Act anniversary to commit to making swimming in the Potomac a reality. And, unlike the 1920s, when only White people were allowed to swim in the Tidal Basin, this time we can make swimming opportunities available to everyone.