A worrying sign that Youngkin’s ambitions might get the best of him came when he gave his first post-election interview to Tucker Carlson. It’s easy to get booked on Fox News if you troll the libs as reliably as Govs. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.) or Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), but the smarter play in a purple state with a purple government is to focus on local issues. Youngkin should focus more on impressing people in Fauquier, Fairfax and Frederick counties than Fox News greenrooms.