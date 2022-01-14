This trinity of priorities no longer speaks to the Republican base’s passions. The fight over critical race theory, which was prominent in Youngkin’s election, now compels governors with ambition to wade into the touchy issues of race and the substance of school curriculum. Concerns about social media censorship have pushed regulation of Big Tech to the fore as a state issue. And if the Supreme Court does overrule Roe v. Wade this year, each state will likely have to enact a new abortion law in an environment in which the issue is more heated and intense than ever before.
Any one of these matters would be contentious. Taking on all of them simultaneously would tax the abilities of any leader, especially a political newcomer such as Youngkin.
That is exactly why the incoming governor, who will be inaugurated on Saturday, should lean into the fights and take initiative rather than lie back and let others do it to him. Taking each head on in his first State of the Commonwealth address would show he is not the same old Republican. Moreover, making comprehensive education reform a touchstone from day one would show parents who voted for Joe Biden but then switched to support Youngkin that he means business. The result, if done correctly, will be a thoroughgoing, original package of reforms that unites his nascent coalition.
His education package must take on every issue he raised during the campaign. He needs to propose measures — and, wherever possible, impose measures through executive action — that remove any disparate treatment or instruction on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity in public schools. That means not just banning the most egregious versions of critical race theory; it also means committing Virginia’s public schools to a common vision that unites people of all backgrounds without pushing unique experiences to the side. This inevitably gets into the details of curriculum, particularly over civics and history, to an unusual degree.
It will be tempting to issue a grand, broad statement and let local school boards work out the details. That would be wrong. His vision of a commonwealth of equal citizens who see one another as Virginians first and their other backgrounds second will not come to fruition without uniform, statewide rules and curriculum standards. That commitment will have the added benefit of forcing uncomfortable conversations among people who otherwise would not likely hear the experiences of others. Black and progressive voices must be heard loud and clear in this conversation, along with others who believe they have been shunted aside in the past. Only a gubernatorial commitment to a genuine, statewide solution can create an enduring, positive legacy.
Youngkin will also need to make a similar commitment on the panoply of other untraditional issues that are now on the front burner. Social media companies, for example, should have to treat all speech equally. No more “shadow banning” or outright de-platforming of views that run counter to those who operate the companies. The thorny issues surrounding transgender students and athletes should also be addressed.
Youngkin also needs to address Republican concerns about election integrity. Virginia Democrats instituted a no-excuse mail balloting law when they held complete control in Richmond. Youngkin could bolster the security of those ballots by requiring voters to offer some irrefutable form of personal identification, as is done in Georgia and Australia. He can also take advantage of cheap and widespread camera technology to fill the gaps in Virginia voter ID law, which permits some voters without a picture ID to present alternative forms of identification. Since every laptop and smartphone has a high-quality camera, there’s simply no reason for any person to vote without making a photo available so that in the future, any election worker would be able to simply compare photos on file to the person standing before them.
Youngkin has the chance to break the mold of what a Republican governor can do. If he seizes that opportunity with gusto, national opportunities will quickly unfold.