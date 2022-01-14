If Biden doesn’t run, Democrats don’t need some kind of informal referendum on Harris’s presidential prospects. Several Republicans ran against then-Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988, former senator Bill Bradley (D-N.J.) took on Al Gore in 2000, and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton started her 2016 presidential campaign with little consideration for the sitting vice president from her party (Biden himself). If Biden doesn’t run, a Democrat such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) doesn’t need to and, in fact, should not justify her candidacy by suggesting that Harris is a bad vice president or is somehow unelectable. All Klobuchar would need to say is that she would be a great president, that the job is coming open and that it’s not owed to anyone. Could this be more awkward for a White male Democrat? Sure. But Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, for example, could say he was elected and then managed covid-19 in a very red state — credentials few other Democrats can claim.