Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 men’s tennis player in the world, has won 20 Grand Slam tournaments — a record he shares with his fellow greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He had a perfect opportunity to separate himself from his rivals this month by winning a record 21st Slam at the Australian Open, where he has already been the champion nine times. It now looks like that won’t happen — and Djokovic, however much he might wail and rage, has no one but himself to blame. He likely double-faulted his own way out the tournament.