He cited a need for supporters “thoroughly committed to the ideal of racial justice,” not a “quasi-liberalism which is based on the principle of looking sympathetically at all sides … a liberalism so bent on seeing on all sides, that it fails to become committed to either side … a liberalism which is neither hot nor cold, but lukewarm.” Sort of resembles today’s liberals who enjoy running with the progressive rabbits, while baying like centrist hounds, leaving voting rights somewhere in the dust.