But to be clear, when Newark public schools started the new year with remote learning, the move was rooted in the belief of administrators and teachers that schools must be as safe as possible to protect students, parents and educators. It was a step not taken lightly, with no intended disregard for those in other professions or for the economy. We know school buildings can open safely during this pandemic — it has been done all over the country.
But staying open is a bigger challenge. So is reopening. That requires pulling together to deploy the protections we know will work: regular testing, vaccines and boosters, masks and good ventilation. Sadly, in many districts, these proven strategies are being neglected due to human inaction and a lack of resources.
It reminds me of how the 19th-century medical establishment only slowly adopted hygiene and antiseptic standards that have ultimately saved millions of lives. Science can show us how to prevent disease, but getting humans to cooperate is a different story. I’m especially frustrated by the struggle that our district — like many of the nation’s biggest urban districts — is experiencing around rapid testing, a proven tool for keeping schools open safely.
Almost two years into this pandemic, school districts across the country are still lagging in getting testing mechanisms, protocols and supplies in place. In New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, teachers unions had to push hard for testing programs to catch asymptomatic coronavirus spread and keep schools and communities safer. District decision-makers in San Francisco dragged their feet in creating a testing plan and distributing 112,000 rapid tests that the state sent them; more than 620 staff members there were out sick on Jan. 4 alone.
In Newark, we’re seeing how in-person learning requires resources, science and a commitment to safety mitigations from the entire education community. For example, our district needs to redouble its efforts to reach out to parents on the importance of rapid testing. Right now, two-thirds of parents have not signed the required consent forms for schools to rapid-test their children for the virus (weekly or when exhibiting symptoms).
We know that rapid testing can keep children and adults in school — and families at home — safer. We also know that while more than 83 percent of Newark students ages 12 and older are vaccinated (an impressive figure), the number of vaccinated students ages 5 to 11 is not known. In response, this week parents of K-8 students were given consent forms so that their children can be tested weekly.
Newark isn’t the only district grappling with parent outreach. In Detroit, as Chalkbeat reported Jan. 7, there are 19 schools where more than half of the students don’t have parental consent forms on file allowing them to be tested weekly for the coronavirus. In both cases, these are fixable problems — schools just need to enlist parents and families to be part of rapid-testing programs that can play such a big role in keeping school doors open.
We will continue to closely work with the Newark school district and the community at large to go back to in-person learning, which is scheduled to resume on Jan. 18. But safety and science remain the North Star guiding our decisions.
The key priority is to do what it takes to adopt proven protections to help schools operate safely. We know what works, and we want to prevent any child, teacher or school employee from needlessly catching the coronavirus when some of those infections could be easily prevented. Let’s do it together, and let’s remember: The virus is the enemy, not each other.