Andrew, the queen’s second son, is ninth in line to the throne — distant enough that his scandal hasn’t engulfed the crown but still close enough to be toxic. He hasn’t had public duties since defending his association with Epstein in a widely panned interview in late 2019. Charities swiftly distanced themselves from the prince; this week, more than 150 veterans signed an open letter requesting the queen strip her son of his honorary military roles after a federal judge in New York allowed to proceed a lawsuit brought by a woman who says she was trafficked as a teenager to the prince by Epstein. The prince has repeatedly denied having any sexual encounter with the woman.