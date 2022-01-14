On Dec. 3, Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced “Code Orange,” a requirement for students to continue work asynchronously when snow prevents in-person school. Moreover, McDade declared that next year, Code Orange days would mean synchronous virtual learning.
The school district changed to canceled classes for the Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 storms, but the superintendent warned in a letter to the school community that school closures for snow would not be the normal operating procedure. She wrote, “However, due to the weather arriving the first day following the winter break, this inhibited the ability to ensure students were prepared to access instruction remotely asynchronously (not live). While this timing was not conducive to Code Orange, please know that this remains an option for this winter to minimize disruption to learning to the greatest extent possible.”
Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen the effect that virtual learning has on students: less engagement and more time on screens. According to the Pew Research Center, 70 percent of parents whose children were learning online in fall 2020 had to provide them additional academic help, whether by themselves or another adult. Learning online is difficult for children, and children need extra help in that situation.
Worse still is the impact spending a day online has on a child. According to child behavior expert Jennifer Cross, “some children with more than seven hours a day of screen time experienced thinning of the brain’s cortex, the area of the brain related to critical thinking and reasoning.” Our younger generation is already affected heavily by screens, which will have unforeseen consequences. Encouraging days spent online seems counterintuitive, especially when kids could be playing outside.
My memories of childhood snow days will always be precious to me. Surprise holidays are one of the best gifts a kid can get. And children aren’t the only ones who would benefit from keeping snow days. Instead of having to enforce their child’s (likely unwilling) attendance at virtual school, parents could play with their child, creating special bonding time. Working parents who don’t have the option to play could encourage their child to read, draw or complete some other relaxing activity.
Furthermore, changing snow days to virtual days would be disastrous for teachers. Without a virtual lesson plan, teachers would be stressed about what to do with their class. Despite it being a school day, essential labs, projects or interactive activities would have to be postponed. Teachers would lose their snow holiday, a time when they can catch up on grading or play with their own children.
Will Prince William’s decision set a precedent for other counties? I hope not. My younger brothers (students in another Northern Virginia county) should have their chance to pelt each other with snowballs if the opportunity arises, instead of spending another day trapped behind a computer screen. In the words of one of my childhood songs, “I need a break and I wanna sled the day away — I need a snow day!”