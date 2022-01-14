When I was a little kid, we wore our pajamas inside out and backward on winter nights, hoping to conjure a snow day. Nothing was more magical than waking up to a world blanketed in white. My brothers and I bundled up to get to the big hill first so we could sled to our hearts’ content before the snow turned to mush, returning home for a snowball fight and a mug of hot chocolate. We were outside. We were exercising. We were having a wonderful time. I loved snow days. As I grew older, my snow days morphed into days where I could breathe — days where I could set aside the pressures of being an advanced student. Nothing was expected of me on snow days.