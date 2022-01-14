Editorials and articles devoted to publicizing and celebrating public libraries as great community spaces are to be applauded. However, the mission of public libraries in this age of disinformation and lack of understanding and tolerance of diverse points of view is more important than facilities. The core mission of public libraries is to provide information that invites all of us, free of charge, to continue to educate ourselves and our children, to explore issues in-depth from many points of view and to become inspired about what is possible for ourselves, our families, our communities and our nation. This invitation to grow, imagine and think should have been in paragraph one.
Ann Friedman, Arlington
The writer is a former director of Arlington Public Libraries.
Good news
I can sympathize with John Huey’s desire to consume less vitriol disguised as “news” by reducing his consumption and hopefully augmenting his emotional well-being, as he wrote in his Jan. 4 op-ed, “All the news I intend to quit.” However, his negative answer to a friend’s question about whether there is a place to go “for just good news” was uninformed. He, his friend and others seeking well-crafted and uplifting stories should check out the nonprofit Solutions Journalism Network and the journalism and reporters affiliated with it.
Consuming dispiriting news is a choice, just as choosing positive, helpful and inspirational stories is.
Alex Counts, Hyattsville
Shutting out a shutout
Over New Year’s weekend, University of Maryland redshirt senior wrestler Kyle Cochran, ranked No. 32, took the 184-pound title at the Southern Scuffle Tournament by going 5-0 over two days and beating opponents ranked 13th, 14th and 15th, and not giving up a single offensive point.
Wrestling is a winter sport, Maryland is a local university, and some of The Post’s readers would appreciate a minimum of coverage, especially given Cochran’s accomplishment.
Malcolm Wilson, Silver Spring
Interrogating the pollsters
The poll in the Jan. 2 front-page article “1 in 3 can justify violence against government” contained an alarming question: “Do you think it is ever justified for citizens to take violent action against the government, or is it never justified?” Nazi Germany probably springs to mind for most: a government that kills and imprisons, tortures anyone it doesn’t like. Right?
The following part narrowed this to U.S.-specific cases and asked is violence justified if the “government violates or takes away rights or freedoms/oppresses people.” The poll said 22 percent agreed that violence was acceptable in that case. But what does it mean to take away freedoms and “oppress”? The poll fell apart after this question.
Only 3 percent cited violence as justified in response to a “president or government [that] does not accept election results,” and only — incredibly — 2 percent cited a takeover of the U.S. government by Nazis or fascists as justifying violence.
Why did the most robust case for justifying violence against a government — a Nazi-based takeover — get the weakest response? It’s because the poll was flawed.
The Post misled the public by asserting that the risk of violence is much greater than it is. According to this poll, if only 2 percent are willing to take action against a Hitler 2.0, I seriously doubt people will launch a civil war over mask and vaccine mandates.
Patrick Thibodeau, Washington
Wrong ways to memorialize
Why was it necessary to say in the Jan. 4 obituary for Alexander Garvin, “Urban planner guided Ground Zero rebuilding,” that “his parents were Jewish immigrants from Latvia”? The Post doesn’t say, “Her parents were Catholic immigrants from Ireland.”
Jean Brodsky Bernard, Chevy Chase
The Jan. 4 obituary for Alexander Garvin stated, “Mr. Garvin believed redevelopment projects should not be imposed from above by all-powerful public officials or architects. Instead, they should develop from the ground up, reflecting the needs of local residents, office workers, commuters and business owners.”
At Ground Zero, this is exactly what did not happen. And it means a large portion of the site fails as an asset to its community and New York City and as honoring the memory of Sept. 11, 2001.
The design of the dominant feature of the site — the eight-acre, billion-dollar memorial — was rejected by thousands of on-site and online public meeting attendees by nearly 2 to 1. The public overwhelmingly called for the memorial to include some authentic artifact that speaks directly to the site’s history, as the USS Arizona Memorial and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial do.
This was ignored. Rather, all-knowing, handpicked academics and well-connected officials imposed a financially unsupportable “minimalist” memorial that intentionally remade the site so that it does not acknowledge its history so that visitors may, in the words of the architect, think about 9/11 “or not.”
And they don’t. They check messages and play games on their phones and pose as though they are at Disney. However, they cannot be criticized for disrespecting the history of the site when the memorial was specifically chosen because it does not respect this history.
Furthermore, now in the evenings, to save money, the waterfalls are turned off, rendering two massive, inert pits, and the memorial is, unbelievably, roped off from the public — leaving the site to fail in essentially every way.
At Ground Zero, vanity replaced duty, good sense and efficiency.
Michael Burke, New York
The writer, whose brother, Capt. William F. Burke Jr., died in the response to the Twin Towers attack, led the effort to return Fritz Koenig’s damaged sculpture “The Sphere” to the World Trade Center site.
And in the same strip, Sally called Snoopy stupid!
I have been reading the comics section of the home newspaper since I was 6 or 7. Why does The Post keep reprinting the “Classic Peanuts” strip with no concern for offensive content, as in the Jan. 2 strip?
I might think that my brother is dumb, but I would never say that to his face. If I had called a classmate dumb even back when I was in school in the 1950s, my teacher would have scolded me, and my parents would have known about it.
Lynda M. Durfee, Alexandria
Fact-finding in the opinion section
In his Dec. 30 Thursday Opinion column, “This is the worst economy we never had,” Dana Milbank pointed out how Fox News is being deceptive about the state of the economy. He cited numerous examples of the deception surrounding problems at Christmas that never materialized, and stated, “Americans, particularly Republicans, express a gloom not matched by economic reality. . . . This is, in large part, because disinformation has prevailed.” True facts are not extensively reported in mainstream media.
I read The Post thoroughly every day. Why did I have to learn the facts of our booming economy from Milbank’s column? Aren’t the following significant enough to be the subject of a news story in The Post? The U.S. economy improved more in President Biden’s first 12 months than under any other president during the past 50 years. The U.S. economy expanded at a rate that outpaced those of Europe and even China. U.S. stock markets outperformed those of the rest of the world.
Maybe good news doesn’t sell papers, but isn’t it the responsibility of the media to report on the true state of our economy? Without such reporting, why the surprise and angst about disinformation prevailing?
Susan L. Korfanty, Madison, Va.
More on ‘fewer’
I disagree with Anne Curzan, who wrote in her Jan. 3 op-ed, “Words in English don’t last forever. And that’s okay.,” that the difference in usage between “less” and “fewer” depends on whether something can be counted. It depends on whether one can have a fraction of it. Curzan quoted disapprovingly “less than two weeks.” But there can be less than two weeks: Twelve days is less than two weeks; 1.5 weeks is less than two weeks. “Fewer than two weeks” is one week.
By contrast, one should always say “fewer people” because (except to statisticians) there’s no such thing as half a person.
Kevin W. Parker, Greenbelt
Anne Curzan’s op-ed resurrected a 40-year-old memory. I received A’s in high school English and in freshman college English, but I was never taught the usage difference between “less” and “fewer.” That was abruptly brought to my attention when I was working on my master’s thesis in a health-care topic. Because of the nature of the research, I used “less” many times. And a member of my committee circled the word in bright red every time I should have used “fewer.” This was in manual-typewriter days, and I had to change every single error.
I hope “fewer” never goes away.
Sue Borsuk, Glen Burnie
Anne Curzan’s point that the English language is forever evolving was well taken — after all, the language has adapted well throughout both history and geography.
However, evolution of a language is not the same as its slow poisoning, which is not okay. I refer to the ghastly misuse and overuse of the word “like.” Properly used, it is a verb (“I like tea”) or it is followed by a noun (“She quivered like an aspen”). Regrettably, though, it has become a substitute for “as if/as though” (“We felt as though we had been ignored”) or “that” (“It seemed that the movie would never end”).
Further, it has been seen as an inane response to a surprising situation: “I was, like, wow!” And it has become a tiresome sentence interrupter: “I think, like, I might have to, like, leave early.”
All this “like” cannot mean the English language is unfolding in a good way; rather, it demonstrates its invidious undermining, and, therefore, serves as an excellent reason to swipe left on a dating site or frown dismissively in other situations.
Catherine Hall, Rockville
Making a vast difference to the vas deferens
Regarding the Dec. 28 front-page article “Across the U.S., vasectomies become an ‘act of love’ ”:
I applaud the men and the men’s movements promoting vasectomies, not only as a response to recent antiabortion laws but also because vasectomy is overall a safe and responsible means of family planning and population control. I had an outpatient needle-and-scalpel vasectomy almost 40 years ago — and it was virtually pain-free at that time. (I was even able to watch the doctor with the aid of a mirror!)
I was disappointed, however, that the article mentioned only that current vasectomy is “needle- and scalpel-free” but did not describe just what the procedure is. Knowing precisely what one can expect with a vasectomy would go a long way, I believe, toward encouraging more men to take the plunge.
Larry S. Beyna, Cheverly
Smooth jazz beyond the (O)G
As a jazz musician, I never cared for the “smooth jazz” label, preferring “instrumental pop” as a way to separate the jazz I know from music that’s less complex. But given the economic realities of the U.S. music market, some serious players have taken a detour to the smooth side out of necessity.
I was delighted to see Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes featured in Andy Beta’s Jan. 2 Arts & Style essay, “2021 was the year smooth jazz gave us some serenity,” as I recently discovered them in entirely different contexts. It turns out they are skilled players on the Los Angeles jazz scene and work in many genres, from “legit” jazz groups to the electro-funk of the group Knower to the ironic chaos of Clown Core. Perhaps they turned to instrumental pop out of necessity or just for the challenge of a musical outlet with different rules.
A few searches on YouTube will uncover what these fine musicians do when they’re not keeping diners company.
Eric Wenocur, Olney
A virtuous virtuoso
I am a huge fan of the cartoons and cartoonists featured in The Post. Usually, readers go to the editorial cartoons for commentary and the comics pages for fun and laughs. But who knew the comics could be a teaching tool as well?
See the Jan. 6 “Candorville” strip by Darrin Bell, who likely introduced many readers to Hazel Scott, a talented and committed singer and jazz pianist who also was a civil rights activist. It doesn’t take much research to learn about Scott. Here’s a Wikipedia excerpt: “Hazel Dorothy Scott (June 11, 1920 – October 2, 1981) was a Trinidad-born American jazz and classical pianist, singer, and actor. She was a critically acclaimed performing artist and an outspoken critic of racial discrimination and segregation. She used her influence to improve the representation of black Americans in film.”
There’s much more, including videos of her performances on YouTube. Bell deserves recognition and everyone’s thanks. He certainly has mine.
Frank A. Aukofer, Falls Church
Curb your enthusiasm for malapropisms
The Dec. 30 news article “Tributes pour in, revealing a soft spot for a mentor who was a ‘fighter,’ ” about the late former senator Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), said Reid was “even ahead of the curb when he criticized the former name of the Washington Football Team in 2014.” Ahead of the curb? Really? Was he on the sidewalk?
Reid was ahead of the curve.
Michael J. Maloney, Fairfax
Distinguish rioters from protesters
Near the end of the second paragraph, the Jan. 2 front-page article “Poll: Views of Capitol riot split on party lines” referred to “convicted protesters” and later referred to “protesters.” Please, please, don’t ever write that again.
The protesters went to the rally and then left. The people who have been convicted were rioters, insurrectionists, participants in a mob, trespassers, brawlers, hooligans, assailants. Saying they were protesters is like calling enslavers “employers” and gives cover to the people who called them peaceful and tourists and orderly.
Please, in the name of accurate and precise reporting, just stop.
Joan Hartman Moore, Alexandria
Fuzzy resolutions
Kudos to Sergio Peçanha’s Dec. 31 Friday Opinion column, “10 common-sense New Year’s resolutions.” However, he should have included the most important resolution: Pass the voting rights bill.
Lora Lee Rodriguez, Solomons, Md.
In his Dec. 31 column, “10 common-sense New Year’s resolutions,” Sergio Peçanha reinforced the white-supremacy narrative by stating, “Unless you’re Native American, you’re here because someone in your family was an immigrant.” My ancestors did not choose to come from Africa to America as immigrants; they came as chattel. It is stunning that no one corrected this enormously myopic historical error before it went to print.
This type of institutionalized bias demonstrates why critical race theory, anti-racism education, the 1619 Project and groups such as Black Lives Matter continue to be vital and necessary in 2022.
Bill Harris, Columbia
