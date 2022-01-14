Editorials and articles devoted to publicizing and celebrating public libraries as great community spaces are to be applauded. However, the mission of public libraries in this age of disinformation and lack of understanding and tolerance of diverse points of view is more important than facilities. The core mission of public libraries is to provide information that invites all of us, free of charge, to continue to educate ourselves and our children, to explore issues in-depth from many points of view and to become inspired about what is possible for ourselves, our families, our communities and our nation. This invitation to grow, imagine and think should have been in paragraph one.