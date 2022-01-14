No doubt, even a perfect response by state officials could not have prevented traffic accidents and delays that day. But a better response — a quicker, more noble and forceful one — would likely have avoided the specter of 50 miles and 12 to more than 24 hours of gridlock along I-95 south of D.C. Stuck overnight without adequate supplies of food, water and gasoline, drivers and passengers deserved better from the government agencies that manage the roadways and emergencies. It’s practically a miracle that no one died.