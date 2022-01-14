Simply because? Most Americans don’t have a choice about whether to work or not. They deserve to be able to work in the safest possible environment. My own employer requires proof of vaccination and boosters; it has instructed us, for the moment, not to come to work unless necessary, and to mask up if we do. Why are other workers, in less flexible jobs, not entitled to similar protections when the federal agency in charge of regulating workplace safety has concluded they are warranted?