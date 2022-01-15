This entire crisis has been manufactured by Mr. Putin as part of his long-range effort to thwart the democratic development and growing Western orientation of Ukraine and restore Russian hegemony over the former Soviet empire. It has nothing to do with expansion by NATO, whose founding treaty authorizes only defensive military action. If we fault the Biden administration for anything, it would be for not making those points quite vociferously enough. Russia’s posture toward Ukraine amounts to prohibited conduct under Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, which specifically bars the “threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” President Biden should consider convening the U.N. Security Council to describe and denounce it as such — and dare Moscow to make its self-serving arguments in that forum.