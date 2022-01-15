No one knows how many recipients of new hearts lived upstanding lives. None are or should be asked to list the worst mistake they ever made, or have it vetted as a condition of being placed on the wait list. Who could be vested with the authority to make that call, and according to which rules? Should loyal spouses be first in line for scarce organ transplants, ahead of philandering ones? Would a corrupt politician get first dibs if she passed lifesaving legislation? Or an honest one who opposed the same measure?