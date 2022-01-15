An additional outrage should not be overlooked: The police officer who needlessly escalated the incident, Joe Gutierrez, remained on the town police force for four months — until body-cam video of the incident became public last April. That suggests there are deeper systemic problems in the department.
Willful blindness was on display again the other day in the town’s response to a lawsuit filed by outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D), whose office discovered and documented what appears to be a pattern of discriminatory traffic enforcement based on race. The suit, filed Dec. 30 in state court, seeks a court-ordered monitor for the police force and other changes in the department.
The lawsuit follows an investigation that found roughly 42 percent of traffic stops carried out by Windsor police from July 2020 through last September involved African American drivers. By contrast, the surrounding county’s Black population is just 22 percent, and African Americans comprise just 9 to 21 percent of the town’s own residents.
Heedless of that disparity, the Windsor police chief, Rodney Daniel Riddle, accused Mr. Herring of having political motives for bringing the lawsuit. That was a knee-jerk response, and not a very convincing one: Mr. Herring, who lost his bid for reelection two months ago, has no known plans to run again for public office.
Windsor is a tiny place — 2,600 residents and just seven police officers. Yet the sequence of events involved in the incident involving former officer Gutierrez and Lt. Nazario fits a disturbingly familiar national pattern.
First, the unjustified escalation of a minor incident. (Lt. Nazario, who was driving a newly purchased vehicle, apparently had a temporary tag in his window that the officers did not see when they initiated the traffic stop on a dark road at night.) Second, the gratuitous use of violence by the officers. Third, the refusal by the department to take appropriate action — in this case, firing Mr. Gutierrez — until the release of damning video evidence and the inevitable public outcry. Fourth, the insistence that racial discrimination could not possibly have been a contributing factor in the incident, despite clear statistical data indicating the exact opposite.
Most Americans understand the importance of good policing and appreciate the difficulty and danger that police officers face routinely. Most Americans also have had their eyes opened in recent years, owing mainly to the ubiquity of video evidence, to abuses committed too often by law enforcement, and the ensuing pattern of delay, denial and coverup.
The Windsor police force, like bigger departments elsewhere, needed a wake-up call. Mr. Herring has supplied it.