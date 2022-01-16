The question that follows is how to cope with a raging pandemic within the court’s legal boundaries. Unfortunately, the decision will mean fewer people will face mandates to get vaccinated. The unvaccinated are filling up hospital beds and dying at a far greater rate than those protected by vaccines. The court does not take biology into account, but biology also does not take the court into account — the virus will infect every person it can, whether in the workplace or the home. One-third of the American people are not fully vaccinated with the primary shots, and slightly less than half of those eligible for a booster haven’t gotten one.