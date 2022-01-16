This was almost certainly a coincidence: Paul Pelosi is a frequent trader, and his options were set to expire the day he exercised them. Still, the optics stink. Members of Congress frequently receive confidential information. It’s hard to believe they ignore things they have been briefed on when they buy and sell stocks. Hence the investigation, and fury, over stock sales made by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) shortly before markets crashed as covid-19 hit. Other senators, too, were investigated for pre-pandemic stock sales.