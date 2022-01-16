But that comment came in the course of a critique of an “over-reliance on the bootstrap philosophy” as it applied to Black Americans, given that “no other ethnic group has been enslaved on American soil” and “that America made the Black man’s color a stigma.” He noted that a Mississippi arch-segregationist, Sen. James O. Eastland, was among those receiving a share of the “millions of dollars a year in federal subsidies not to farm and these are so often the very people saying to the Black man that he must lift himself by his own bootstraps.”