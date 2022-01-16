The same superficiality was evident when Youngkin explained his second executive order, “allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.” When Roberts asked whether that would conflict with a Virginia law that schools “closely” comply with CDC guidance, Youngkin replied, “We said all along that we were going to stand up for parents because let’s just be clear, what’s happened over the last few years is that bureaucrats and politicians have absolutely stopped listening to parents.”