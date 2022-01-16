Confirming Lipstadt, who is not a political operative but a scholar of the highest integrity, is a prime opportunity for our leaders to show they actually care. That is too much to ask for the bad-faith brigade that styles itself as the true friend of Israel and the Jewish people but does not seem terribly bothered by the killing of American Jews in suburban synagogues or the rampant antisemitism of right-wing authoritarians in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017, for example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promoted antisemitic imagery of powerful Jewish financiers scheming to control the world. Thousands of posters that said “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh!” were posted around the country.