Today, elected officials are trying to protect against harms ranging from anti-competitive conduct to child welfare abuses, all without really understanding the problems. That is because it’s nigh impossible for anyone besides the platforms themselves to garner the information necessary to answer essential questions. The revelations in documents leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen were eye-opening precisely because they came from the inside, and until she exposed what Facebook knew about the damage it was causing, that information had been kept from the public. That status quo isn’t good for anyone: Either misinformation and manipulation persist unaddressed and society suffers or they are addressed sloppily and society suffers still, while Internet innovation or free expression also get hurt.
This isn’t going to change without congressional action. Right now, platforms have plenty of reasons not to share more of their own volition. There is, of course, the risk that what they reveal will make them look worse than they already do. But there’s also the risk that by revealing anything at all they could be punished for breaching user privacy — or that a bad actor could exploit a renewed posture of transparency, a la Cambridge Analytica. These are real concerns, and the platform accountability legislation endeavors to solve them: providing safe harbor not only to participating academics but also compliant companies and mandating the creation of privacy and cybersecurity standards for the process. The details will surely prove devilish, but this is the right place to start.
What types of news items reach what types of users? Whom do advertisements target, and whom do they end up reaching? What algorithmic inputs result in what kind of top-performing posts? What categories of offending material get removed for breaking the rules — and after reaching how many people? Perhaps platforms will begin to answer these questions more honestly and openly on their own once they realize someone else can otherwise answer it for them. And perhaps the rest of us will finally have more reason to trust them.