This isn’t going to change without congressional action. Right now, platforms have plenty of reasons not to share more of their own volition. There is, of course, the risk that what they reveal will make them look worse than they already do. But there’s also the risk that by revealing anything at all they could be punished for breaching user privacy — or that a bad actor could exploit a renewed posture of transparency, a la Cambridge Analytica. These are real concerns, and the platform accountability legislation endeavors to solve them: providing safe harbor not only to participating academics but also compliant companies and mandating the creation of privacy and cybersecurity standards for the process. The details will surely prove devilish, but this is the right place to start.