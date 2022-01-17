There is a synagogue located on the block where I live, at which Friday night and Saturday services are protected by armed guards and traffic barriers. After a few years of walking my dog past such precautions, they seem normal. They are not. To those who attend the synagogue, these must be weekly reminders of the precariousness of Jewish life in America and in the nation’s capital. And attacks such as the one Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Tex., demonstrate, once again, that the sharpened end of antisemitism can gouge anywhere.