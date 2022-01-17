The battle against the coronavirus pandemic, for example, has been a veritable pageant of probabilities. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines promise a 90 to 95 percent chance of protecting you against the coronavirus (so most people opt for them instead of the about 70 percent-effective Johnson & Johnson shot). Unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, are six times more likely than the vaccinated to get sick with covid-19, nine times more likely to be hospitalized and 14 times more likely to die from the disease.