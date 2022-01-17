Parents should not be sanguine about the highly transmissible omicron variant. Just as it has swept through the adult population, infections among children are also soaring. The latest figures show that total cases among children broke records at 580,000, more than twice the peak during delta last summer, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Hospitalizations of children are also reaching new heights — in many cases, because of the combination of infection and underlying health conditions. Fortunately, death from covid remains rare among children; data from 46 states and New York City show 747 deaths during the entire pandemic, a tenth of 1 percent of the total. Little is known yet about long-covid effects on children in the United States, but studies abroad suggest that it is not as frequent in children as adults.