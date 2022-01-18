In both 1995 and 2011, Republican leaders in the House immediately pushed for dramatic spending cuts to balance the budget. In 1995, House Speaker Newt Gingrich proposed cutting Medicare spending by as much as 14 percent. He even floated the idea of entirely scrapping Medicare and replacing it with a market-based system. Clinton, who surely could not believe his good luck, quickly shifted to being the defender of “Medicare, Medicaid, environment and education” and vetoed GOP appropriations that tried to implement their plans. The two sides even shut down the government for nearly a month over this dispute. The public sided with Clinton, with Democrats regaining their partisan advantage and the president’s job approval ratings rising to as high as 60 percent as he swept to an easy reelection.