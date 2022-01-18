Meanwhile, a host of Republican candidates running for attorney general and secretary of state in multiple states have already endorsed the “big lie,” revealing that they will act as rabid partisans in handling election administration and litigation. NPR reports, there are “at least 15 Republican candidates running who question the legitimacy of President Biden’s 2020 win, even though no evidence of widespread fraud has been uncovered about the race over the last 14 months.” At least eight of them have even formed a “coalition of America First secretary of state candidates.” Democrats must identify them, denounce them as unfit to hold office and prepare to monitor and report on any skulduggery if the “big lie” advocates win.