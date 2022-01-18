It’s one thing to oversell a jobs report, or even a foreign policy blunder. Yet on Wednesday, Biden plans to present a revisionist history of the entire first year of his presidency. Sorry, but you can’t boast about your covid strategy when 55 percent disapprove of it. You can’t brag about your economic performance when 60 percent say it has been dismal. You can’t crow about your foreign policy when 55 percent believe you’re doing a terrible job as commander in chief. You can’t talk about how you’ve united the country, when a 49 percent plurality say you’ve done more to divide us. And you can’t say you’ve had a great first year in office when 63 percent say we’re on the wrong track.