Political scientist Ruy Teixeira has been fairly screaming about signs that working-class Latinos are deserting the Democratic Party for the Republicans, as so many working-class Whites have already done. Data scientist and political consultant David Shor argues that party preference increasingly reflects a cultural divide. It runs between those with a college degree, who tend to back a progressive Democratic agenda, and those without a degree — including, in small but significant numbers, non-college-educated people of color — who are both less affluent and more moderate ideologically.