Even candidate Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, has distanced herself from Zemmour, saying that she was concerned that her campaign could be “caricatured” because of his “very radical comments.” She added that she was fighting “radical Islamism, which is an ideology. I do not fight against Muslims,” a new orientation to her discourse; she seems to be trying to look more reasonable, even if the core of her party’s ideas remains profoundly white supremacist and anti-immigrant. Zemmour, therefore, appears to be the most outrageous candidate — the one every other candidate uses to look good.