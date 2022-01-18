Saturday’s events at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, between Dallas and Fort Worth, were another horrifying example of the antisemitism that continues to haunt the world. That Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker knew what to do after he and his congregation’s worshipers were held at gunpoint was a result of the increased threats faced by the Jewish community. After the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people were killed by an assailant shouting antisemitic slurs, synagogues across the county focused more attention and resources on security. Rabbi Cytron-Walker said he had taken part in at least four active-threat trainings in recent years. “When your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety,” he told “CBS Mornings,” recounting how he threw a chair at the assailant and yelled “run” to the two other people who were still being held hostage.