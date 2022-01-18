Keeping Afghanistan’s schools open, including for women and girls, has been a key goal. The country has about 220,000 teachers, more than 60 percent of the civil service, but providing support for their salaries has been difficult because they work for the Taliban government. Administration officials hope that recent promises to open all schools to girls, made by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information, will prove reliable. The U.S. government wants humanitarian organizations such as UNICEF to verify that these promises are being kept.